Joe DiRocco — Accelerate 2017 1/25/17

There is nothing better than when our neighborhood businesses give back to their communities and care about what they feel and most importantly what they think. Joe DiRocco, President of Citizens Bank is a sponsor of Accelerate 2017 aimed at showcasing great ideas for community improvement.

Contact/Event Info:

Accelerate 2017

Wednesday, February 22

5:30 p.m.

Global Center for Health Innovation

www.Cleveleads.org

(© 2017 WKYC)