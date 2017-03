March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. It is estimated that 1 in 10 women are affected by Endometriosis. One of those women is Julianne Hough and she is here with Board Certified OB-GYN, Dr. Rebecca Brightman to tell us about her journey with the disease.

www.MeInEndo.com

