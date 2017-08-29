Julie Matthews- National Singing Star 8.29.17

Dreamers finally have the opportunity to become a star with the Cleveland’s National Singing Star competition. The singing competition is an aid for Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Julie Matthews Producer, National Singing Star was here to discuss all about the event.
EVENT INFO:
National Singing Star The Cleveland Competition
Open Call Auditions
September 9th & 10th
12 to 4 PM
Richmond Town Square @ Center Court
Pre-Register to Audition at
Contact Info:
