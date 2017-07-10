WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Kalahari Resorts 7.10.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:02 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

Joe Cronauer got the chance to visit Kalahari’s outdoor waterpark. Here is a preview of what you can expect.

Contact Info:

www.kalahariresorts.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories