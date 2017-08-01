WKYC
Close

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions 8.1.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:04 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

A few months ago, we spoke to Kalahari’s Assistant General Manager Nick Hovde, and we asked about what makes Kalahari such a great place to go, especially for first-timers?

CONTACT INFO: www.KalahariResorts.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories