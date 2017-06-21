WKYC
Close

Kalahari's Safari Outdoor Adventure Park 6.21.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:44 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

Looking for some adventure this summer? Here to tell us more about Kalahari’s Safari Outdoor Adventure Park is Kalahari’s Assistant General Manager Nick Hovde.

Contact Info:

www.KalahariResorts.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories