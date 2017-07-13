WKYC
Karen Tercek and Chad Gourley – Willoughby ArtsFest 7.13.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:04 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about attending Willoughby ArtsFest taking place this Saturday? Karen Tercek, President/CEO of the Willoughby Western Lake County Chamber of Commerce, and Chad Gourley, chairman of Willoughby ArtsFest, join the show to tell us more.

Event Info:

Willoughby ArtsFest

July 15th from 10am-6am

Located in the Heart of Historic Downtown Willoughby

Free Event for the Public!

www.WilloughbyArtsFest.com

  

