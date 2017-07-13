Karen Tercek and Chad Gourley – Willoughby ArtsFest 7.13.2017

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about attending Willoughby ArtsFest taking place this Saturday? Karen Tercek, President/CEO of the Willoughby Western Lake County Chamber of Commerce, and Chad Gourley, chairman of Willoughby ArtsFest, join the show to tell us more.
Event Info:
Willoughby ArtsFest
July 15th from 10am-6am
Located in the Heart of Historic Downtown Willoughby
Free Event for the Public!
