Kelly Falcone-Hall – Western Reserve Historical Society Celebrates its 150th Anniversary 1/18/17

Live on Lakeside

January 18, 2017

Western Reserve Historical Society is celebrating its 150th Anniversary and there are some exiting plans for festivities! The President and CEO of Western Reserve Historical Society Kelly Falcone-Hall is joining us to explain what types of celebrations are in order and discusses some interesting facts about the different sites around the world.

Contact Info:

www.WRHS.org

Event Info:

“Somewhere In Time: Guess Who’s Turning 150!”

Saturday, Jan. 28th

Cleveland History Center

6:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 - $150




