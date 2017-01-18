Kelly Falcone-Hall – Western Reserve Historical Society Celebrates its 150th Anniversary 1/18/17

Western Reserve Historical Society is celebrating its 150th Anniversary and there are some exiting plans for festivities! The President and CEO of Western Reserve Historical Society Kelly Falcone-Hall is joining us to explain what types of celebrations are in order and discusses some interesting facts about the different sites around the world.
“Somewhere In Time: Guess Who’s Turning 150!”
Saturday, Jan. 28th
Cleveland History Center
6:00 p.m.
Tickets range from $35 - $150
