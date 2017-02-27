WKYC
Close

Kevin Frazier, Entertainment Tonight, 2.27.17

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 1:57 PM. EST February 27, 2017

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony took place yesterday, joining us now with a Oscar Recap is Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.

Contact Info:

www.ETOnline.com

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories