Kevin McKechnie – Why The Coming Expansion of HSAs is Good for Young Americans 1/16/17

Health savings accounts (HSAs) may get a boost once President-elect Donald Trump officially takes office since he wants to enhance the use of them being tax-free. These types of accounts are also known to be great options for millennials. The Executive Director of the American Bankers Association HSA Council, Kevin McKechnie, joins us to talk about why the coming expansion of these types of accounts are good for millennials.

