WKYC
Close

Kinga Phillipps- Spring & Summer Travel Trends 3.28.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:31 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

With Spring comes Spring Breaks! Travel Expert, Kinga Phillipps talks to us about timely travel tips.


Contact Info:

www.TipsOnTV.com

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories