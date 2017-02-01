WKYC
WKYC 2:25 PM. EST February 01, 2017

February is American Heart Healthy month and Heart Disease is the number one killer for all Americans. A recent survey by Cleveland Clinic revealed most Americans are concerned about dying from Heart Disease and that there is still a need for increased education on Heart Disease risk factors.  Here to educate us more is Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez, Staff Cardiologist in the Section of Cardiovascular Imaging at Cleveland Clinic.

