February is American Heart Healthy month and Heart Disease is the number one killer for all Americans. A recent survey by Cleveland Clinic revealed most Americans are concerned about dying from Heart Disease and that there is still a need for increased education on Heart Disease risk factors. Here to educate us more is Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez, Staff Cardiologist in the Section of Cardiovascular Imaging at Cleveland Clinic.
