Kristen Fitchko – Levin Furniture's New and Exciting Promotion 1/4/17

Kristen Fitchko, Sales Manager at Levin Furniture, joins us to share three big and exiting promotions they’re having at all Levin Furniture locations. You could win free, unlimited furniture if it snows more than three inches on February 5th, this weekend, Friday through Sunday, there’s some exciting discounts and she tells us about Levin’s agreement with Make-A-Wish-Foundation. Watch to learn more!

www.LevinFurniture.com