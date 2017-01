If you need ideas for your remodeling project, then look to the 36th annual NARI Home Improvement Show starting this Thursday at the I-X Center. Joining us today is President of NARI Greater Cleveland Kristopher Toth to tell us what we can expect at the show.

Contact Info:

NARI Home Improvement Show

January 19-22

I-X Center

www.NARIHomeShow.com

