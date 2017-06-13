Close Last Minute Gift Ideas for Dad 6.13.17 Live on Lakeside WKYC 2:13 PM. EDT June 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Father’s Day is coming up Sunday June 18th. NBA Superstar, John Salley, joins the show with some last-minute gift ideas for dear-old-dad. Contact Info:www.UHDAlliance.orgwww.Blu-RayDisc.comwww.LG.comwww.OldSpiceSocks.com © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Controversy surrounds Netflix show '13 Reasons Why' Police catch three in KeyBank robbery, chase 11 p.m. weather forecast for April 25, 2017 CLE Bomb Squad called in for live grenade Officers in Tamir Rice case give testimonies LuLuRoe issues refunds for defective leggings Environmental groups file suit against EPA for clean water Surveillance video shows Stephens chase in Erie, PA Local college student to compete in American Ninja Warrior Donovan Live! 1st Segment: 77 seconds at 7, McConaughey in CLE More Stories Jeff Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with… Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m. Man charged for Canton area murders; North Royalton… Jun 12, 2017, 11:55 p.m. FORECAST | Toasty Tuesday Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
