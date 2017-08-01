Lebanese Festival 8.1.17

The 29th Annual Lebanese Festival takes place this Friday & Saturday (August 4th and 5th). Giving us a preview is Mary Beth Abraham – Pastry Chair at Our Lady of the Cedars and Rick Maroon, a Perishioner at Our Lady of the Cedars.
Event Info:
29th Annual Lebanese Festival
August 4th & 5th - 11 AM - 9 PM
Our Lady of the Cedars Church
507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Fairlawn
330-666-3598
www.OLCLebaneseFestival.com
