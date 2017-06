Lexus has been a proud partner of VeloSano and they are also the Official Vehicle of VeloSano. Michael Gleydura, Master Certified Sales Manager, Metro Lexus joins the show to tell us more about how you sign up for the race or donate to this great cause.

Contact Info:

www.velosano.org/TeamLexusMetroAkronCanton

© 2017 WKYC-TV