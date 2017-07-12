Lifebanc 7.12.17

Organ, eye, and tissue donors, recipients and their loved ones are more than statistics or medical stories: they are our friends, family members. For more than 30 years, Lifebanc has helped save and heal lives in our community through the Gift of Life. Gordon Bowen, CEO of Lifebanc, and Matt Kettle, a donor dad/Team Captain for “Every day is for Evie” and a Lifebanc Board Trustees Member, join the show to tell us more about Lifebanc and the Gift of Life Walk & Run.

Event info:

Gift of Life Walk & Run

Sunday August 6th @Blossom Music Center

5k & 10k Competitive Runs or Family Fun Run

For more Info: www.LifeBanc.org/GOLWR

