Liz Pencak- The Village at Marymount's 10 Year Anniversary & Matriarch Muscle Machine Mania Car Show

The Village at Marymount is a faith-based continuing care retirement community that is celebrating their 10th anniversary of their skilled nursing wing, Villa St. Joseph this year! Director of Marketing and Clinical Liaison, Liz Pencak is here to tell us about the anniversary celebration and the Matriarch Muscle Machine Mania Car Show coming up this summer!
Event Info:
Matriarch Muscle Machine Mania Car Show
July 15th
10:00 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
The Village at Marymount in Garfield Heights
216-332-1396
