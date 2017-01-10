WKYC
Close

Liz Weiss – Easy Steps to Becoming the "You" You've Always Dreamed! 1/10/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:53 PM. EST January 10, 2017

Registered Dietition Liz Weiss is reminding us not to bit off more than we can chew when starting our resolutions for a healthier lifestyle. She’s giving us tips on tasty and healthy options for snacks, drinks and dinners.

Contact Info:

www.HalosFun.com

www.POMWonderful.com

www.MinuteRice.com


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories