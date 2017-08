LoCo 'Yaks is known for organizing the annual Black River Clean-Up in Lorain, and has managed over 1300 volunteers and 86 tons of marine debris in just 5 years - or actually 5 weekends – with one big event each year! Here to tell you more are Co-Founders Stephanee Moore Koscho and Robb Koscho.







CONTACT INFO:

LoCo 'Yaks

www.LocoYaks.com

LocoYaks@gmail.com

419-239-3779



© 2017 WKYC-TV