Lopez Restaurant 8.21.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 5:17 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

Latin cuisine, memorable margaritas and hospitality is what you can expect from the Lopez Restaurant. Michael Herschman, Chef, Lopez Restaurant tells more on what diners can expect.

 

 

Contact Info

www.LopezOnLee.com

 

