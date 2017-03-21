Loretta Paganini – Chicken Scaloppini Primavera 3.21.2017

Loretta Paganini is back! Today we are in the kitchen making a delicious dish, Chicken Scaloppini Primavera.

Contact Info:

Loretta Paganini School of Cooking

Chesterland

440-729-1110

www.LPSCInc.com

Chicken Scaloppini Primavera

Serves 8

A delicate and light chicken dish that is so easy to prepare that it will become your family’s favorite. Using a variety of spring vegetables tossing them on top of pan seared chicken scaloppini in a sweet and tart lemon sauce.

Chef Tip: To make scaloppini, slice boneless, skinless chicken breasts length wise and cover it with plastic wrap. Pound it with the flat side of a meat mallet, and dredge it in seasoned flour and cook.

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut and pounded into scaloppini

1/2 cup seasoned flour for coating**

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1 onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 carrot, peeled & cut on diagonal into 1-inch pieces

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed & cut on diagonal into 1-inch pieces

1 zucchini, trimmed & cut on diagonal into 1-inch pieces

1 yellow summer squash, trimmed & cut on diagonal into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup snow peas, trimmed

1 teaspoon fresh basil shredded

1 cup chicken stock, defatted

1/4 cup lemon juice & zest

1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 bay leaf

1 Tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, chopped

Dredge chicken in flour. Shake off excess. Heat oil and butter in a large 12 inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add chicken scaloppini; cook for 5 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove chicken to a platter and reserve.

In the same pan, sauté onion, garlic, carrot, zucchini, squash and snow peas for five minutes or until tender. Add lemon juice, zest, basil, bay leaf, crushed red pepper and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add chicken back to the pan and lower heat to a simmer. Cook 10-15 minutes, or until sauce has thickened and chicken is cooked completely. Remove bay leaf and serve topped with fresh parsley.

**Seasoned flour is 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese, 1 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder.

Oven-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

8 Servings

These roasted potatoes are so delicious that they will disappear even before you get a chance to serve them!

Chef Tip: Wash potatoes under cold water and cut in half before roasting them

16 fingerling potatoes, halved, lengthwise

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Toss potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until tender. Remove from the oven and serve.

© 2017 WKYC-TV