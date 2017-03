Wizard World Comic Con starts tomorrow at the Huntington Convention Center! Here to tell us about it is none other than the original Incredible Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno!

Event/Contact Info:

Wizard World Comic Con

March 17-19 @ The Huntington Convention Center

Get tickets now at www.WizardWorld.com

Kids 10 and under get in free.

