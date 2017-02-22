Close Lou Vitantonio, Cleveland Auto Show, 2.22.17 Live On Lakeside WKYC 2:43 PM. EST February 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Cleveland Auto Show opens this Friday and here to tell us all about the show is Lou Vitantonio, President of the Cleveland Auto Show.Contact Info:www.ClevelandAutoShow.com (© 2017 WKYC) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Divers find body in Chippewa Lake VERIFY: How does Aldi food stack up vs. national brands Abandoned puppies found in Streetsboro Surgeon sentenced life in prison Tale of the tape: Dairy Queen robbery foiled Akron murder suspect arrested Final AM Weather For Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 Ways to Save: A smart way to cut your energy bill This is Us episode 16 aftershow Eric Church stops scalpers in time for CLE show More Stories Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance Feb 22, 2017, 1:00 p.m. Newly discovered network of planets could harbor… Feb 22, 2017, 1:18 p.m. FORECAST | More mild weather Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs