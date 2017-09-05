Michael had the opportunity to talk to a 4-year-old Leukemia survivor, Maja Murphy along with her Mother, Jamie Murphy and Daryl Rakosy, Senior Campaign Director at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society about their upcoming event, “Light the Night!”
EVENT INFO:
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Presents:
“Light The Night”
Sunday, October 8th
Wade Oval in University Circle
5:00-9:00 pm
