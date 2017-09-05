WKYC
Maja Murphy, Jamie Murphy & Daryl Rakosy- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's "Light The Night" 9.4.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:11 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

Michael had the opportunity to talk to a 4-year-old Leukemia survivor, Maja Murphy along with her Mother, Jamie Murphy and Daryl Rakosy, Senior Campaign Director at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society about their upcoming event, “Light the Night!”

EVENT INFO:

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Presents:
“Light The Night”

Sunday, October 8th
Wade Oval in University Circle

5:00-9:00 pm

Contact Info:

www.lightthenight.org/noh

 

 

 

