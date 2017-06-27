March into Kindergarten 6.27.17

If you are a parent or caregiver of kindergarten-age child, it is very important to register your child now for kindergarten. Abbie Klien, Universal Pre-Kindergarten Regional Resource Coordinator from Starting Point & March into Kindergarten, joins the show to tell you how you can do just that.

Contact Info:

www.marchintokindergarten.com

www.facebook.com/marchintokindergarten

Call: 2-1-1/ Text: SCHOOL to 898-211

