March into Kindergarten 6.27.17

If you are a parent or caregiver of kindergarten-age child, it is very important to register your child now for kindergarten. Abbie Klien, Universal Pre-Kindergarten Regional Resource Coordinator from Starting Point & March into Kindergarten, joins the show to tell you how you can do just that.
Contact Info:
www.facebook.com/marchintokindergarten
Call: 2-1-1/ Text: SCHOOL to 898-211
