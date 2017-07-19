March into Kindergarten 7.19.17

Family and Children First Council, Cuyahoga County, is one of eleven community partners in the March into Kindergarten campaign, which aims to alert parents of soon-to-be kindergarten children to the importance of registering them early- long before they start school. Kathleen Johnson, Operations Manager of Family & Children First Council for Cuyahoga County, joins the show with more information on how to register your child today.

Contact Info:

www.marchintokindergarten.com

Facebook.com/MarchIntoKindergarten

Call: 2-1-1

Chat online @ www.211.oh.org

Text: SCHOOL to 898-211

