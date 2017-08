March into Kindergarten is a community initiative that offers information you’ll need to register your child and prepare him or her for their new school. We talked to Bridgette Owens, who handles registration and pupil services for the Warrensville Heights City Schools.

CONTACT INFO:

Call 2-1-1 OR Chat Online at www.211OH.org

Text “School” to 898-211

