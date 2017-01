The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) is having their annual event “It’s Time To Talk.” Margaret Mitchell, President & CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland, joins us to talk about the event coming up next month and what purpose it will help serve in the community with men and women alike.

Contact Info:

www.YWCAofCleveland.org/ItsTimeToTalk

