We all saw how engaged leaders were last Saturday when millions of women marched around the country to show that they are powerful leaders. It’s only fitting that the book “Uplifting Leaders *Who Happen to be Women,” was just released by two Northeast Ohio women. Co-Author of the book, Margie Flynn is here to talk about the book.

Contact Info:

www.UpliftingLeaders.com

www.BrownFlynn.com

