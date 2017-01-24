WKYC
Maria J. Thompson – Super Refund Saturday 1/24/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:20 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Tax season is right around the corner! Do you need some help filing or preparing for it and you make less than 53K per year? Well, you’re in luck! Maria J. Thompson, Community Development Manager with Third Federal, is here to talk about their event Super Refund Saturday!

Contact/Event Info:

Super Refund Saturday

Feb. 4th from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cleveland Central Catholic High School

6550 Baxter Ave. Cleveland, OH 44105

Dial 2-1-1

To make your appointment today!

ThirdFederal.com

(© 2017 WKYC)


