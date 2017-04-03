Meagan Baucco – Marathon Monday's with American Greetings, 4.3.17

It’s another edition of Marathon Monday’s on LOL! In honor of the 40th Anniversary of the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon coming up next month. Joining us today is Associate Manager of Marketing Communications for American Greetings, Meagan Baucoo.

Contact & Event Info:

Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon’s 40th Anniversary

Sunday, May 21st

Visit Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on Facebook or

www.ClevelandMarathon.com

www.AmericanGreetings.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV