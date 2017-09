Melissa Coultas, Marketing Director, Meals on Wheels and Kara White, Associate Marketing Specialist, Meals on Wheels tell Michael about how you can help fight hunger with through their upcoming event, "Put Hunger in Park."









For More Info:

Meals on Wheels Main Event

Sept. 21st, 5 P.M. - 10 P.M.

Hoover Park

mow-starkwayne.org/main-event



© 2017 WKYC-TV