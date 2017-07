Many beneficiaries will be signing up for Medicare plans in the fall, but this summer marks a big date in Medicare history. Rick Dunlop, CEO of United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement in Ohio, joins the show with more information.

Contact Info:

www.UHCMedicarePlans.com

1-800-UHC-6509 (TTY 711)

www.Medicare.gov

1-800-MEDICARE (TTY 1-877-486-2048

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

© 2017 WKYC-TV