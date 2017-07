The 3rd Annual Medina County Clerk of Courts Senior Walk will take place in September and here now to tell us all about it are Sue Becks and Dave Wadsworth – Medina County Senior Walk Co-Chairs.

EVENT INFO:

Medina County Clerk of Courts Senior Walk

Friday, September 1st

Medina Square

10am until 2pm

MedinaCountySeniorWalk.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV