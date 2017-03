What are the must-haves for looking and feeling your absolute best this spring? Lifestyle and Beauty Expert, Mercedes Sanchez is joining us today with tips, tricks and must-haves for looking cool as the weather warms up.





Contact Info:

www.DoveHair.com

www.HM.com/US

www.Avon.com

www.ElizabethArden.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV