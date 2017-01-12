WKYC
Mike Delvisco – Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show 1/12/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:43 PM. EST January 12, 2017

Looking for something fun to do this weekend with the family? The Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show is happening at the I-X Center and Professional Angler and Texas Roadhouse Pro Mike Delvisco joins us to explain what we can all expect when we go! He tells us about his bass fishing experience and the boat he’ll have at the show, too!

Event Info:

Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show

At the I-X Center This Weekend

Friday – 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To Get Your Tickets NOW, Visit:

www.IxSportshow.com

(© 2017 WKYC)


