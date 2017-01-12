Mike Delvisco – Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show 1/12/17

Looking for something fun to do this weekend with the family? The Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show is happening at the I-X Center and Professional Angler and Texas Roadhouse Pro Mike Delvisco joins us to explain what we can all expect when we go! He tells us about his bass fishing experience and the boat he’ll have at the show, too!
Event Info:
Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show
At the I-X Center This Weekend
Friday – 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
To Get Your Tickets NOW, Visit:
