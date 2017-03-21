Mike Golic and John E. Anderson, MD- Radio Host and Former Football Star Shares His Playbook for Man

Mike Golic was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at the age of 42 after playing professional football for nine years. Golic has been working with a team to help him manage his diabetes so that he can live life to the fullest. Mike joins us today along with certified internist Dr. John Anderson from Frist Clinic is Nashville, Tennessee to talk about how their strategy works.

