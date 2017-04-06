Mike Laborde- Ohio Pipeline Construction Job Fair 4/6/17

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, then the Ohio Pipeline Construction Job Fair may be the option for you! Mike Laborde is the Training Director of the Teamsters National Pipeline Training Fund and he’s here to tell us more about the opportunities at the job fair this weekend.

Event/Contact Info:

Ohio Pipeline Job Fair

Friday, April 7th & Saturday, April 8th

8 AM- 5PM

Teamsters Local 436

6051 Carey Drive in Valley View

www.teamster.org

