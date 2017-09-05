Mike Mariola, Michael Hawks & Dan Flowers- Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 8.31.17

The Rail participated in The Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame event with Akron-Canton’s food bank for the 4th year in a row and WON! As winners of the People’s Choice Award, The Rail team will be participating in the Taste of the NFL at the Super Bowl! Owner of The Rail, Mike Mariola along with Michael Hawks, Exectuive Chef, and President & CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, Dan Flowers join Hollie in the kitchen for more!

