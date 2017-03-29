Mimi Dane & Sara Shookman- Flying Horse Farms' Campfire Event, 3.29.17

Flying Horse Farms gives children with serious illnesses, magical and transforming experiences. CEO, Mimi Dane and WKYC News Anchor & Volunteer for the Flying Horse Farms, Sara Shookman join us to talk about the program and a great event coming up next month!
Contact/Event Info:
Flying Horse Farms Presents: Campfire Cleveland
Saturday, April 22nd
6 PM – 11 PM
Tinkham Veale University Center
