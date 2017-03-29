WKYC
Mimi Dane & Sara Shookman- Flying Horse Farms' Campfire Event, 3.29.17

March 29, 2017

Flying Horse Farms gives children with serious illnesses, magical and transforming experiences. CEO, Mimi Dane and WKYC News Anchor & Volunteer for the Flying Horse Farms, Sara Shookman join us to talk about the program and a great event coming up next month!

 

 

 

Contact/Event Info: 

Flying Horse Farms Presents: Campfire Cleveland 

Saturday, April 22nd 

6 PM – 11 PM  

Tinkham Veale University Center  

www.FlyingHorseFarms.org  

More Stories