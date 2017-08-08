If you’re ever searching for great waterfront dining or sightseeing cruises, the Nautica Queen is the place to be and is now making history for itself with its first ever, female captain. Colleen M. Grey, Operations Manager for the Nautica Queen and Susan Scott, the first female Captain with Nautical Queen, join the show with more information.

Contact Info:

216-696-8888

© 2017 WKYC-TV