NEORSD's Open House 9-12-17

Jennifer Elting, Senior Public Information Specialist, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and Grace Blatt from the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities talk to Michael about their upcoming annual open house.
For More Info:
NEORSD's Open House
Saturday, September 16th
9 A.M. - 4 P.M. (last tour at 3 P.M.)
4747 East 49th Street, Cuyahoga Heights
NEORSD.org/OpenHouse
