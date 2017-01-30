WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 258 closing alerts
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

New Febreeze Launch of it's Toughest Formula to Date

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 2:27 PM. EST January 30, 2017

Actress Kathryn Hahn joined FEBREZE in New York this week to introduce their new Febreze with ODORCLEAR technology. Lisa Minute will fill us in on this new product.

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories