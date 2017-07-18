"Next to Normal" at the Medina Performing Arts Center 7.18.17

The Tony Award Winning Musical, “Next to Normal”, is in production at the Medina Performing Arts Center by the Cooperative Alliance of Medina Entertainment Organizations now through next weekend! Telling us more are the play’s director , Colin McCord, and Kirsten Forshew who plays “Diana” in the show!





EVENT/ CONTACT INFO:

“Next to Normal” July 21, 22, 27, 28,29 @ 8pm & July 23 & 30 @ 4pm

At the Medina Performing Arts Center.

Buy Tickets: www.CAMEO-Medina.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV