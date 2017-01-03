Close Nicholas Soike & Trent Love – The Capital Grille 1/3/17 Live on Lakeside WKYC 1:56 PM. EST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Nicholas Soike and Trent Love from Capital Grille joined us in the kitchen to show us how to whip up a delicious meal and what you can expect at your next visit!Contact Info:www.TheCapitalGrille.com CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS New information in search for missing plane Summa health hires new ER doctors Raw video: Boy rescues twin trapped under dresser 3 adults and 3 children aboard missing plane Police searching for who shot a dog Search to resume for missing plane today - Tiffany Tarpley Missing Plane Carried Six Passengers - Jasmine Monroe Professional Diving Resource Man finds possible missing pilot's bag More Stories Officials hold press conference as search for… Jan. 2, 2017, 6:20 a.m. Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy, Dee Haslam to fans:… Jan. 3, 2017, 2:39 p.m. FORECAST | Scattered Rain today. Snow tomorrow Jan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs