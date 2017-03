Last week Joe took us out to Kalahari to show off their amazing resort, and to give us a preview of what families can look forward to for the warm weather seasons. Today he is back out at Kalahari to show us their outdoor expansion, SPA & more!





Contact Info:

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

877-525-2427

www.KalahariResorts.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV