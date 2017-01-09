WKYC
Nitin S. Damle & Bob Doherty – What Will Potential Repeal of Obamacare Mean for Patients? 1/9/17

WKYC 1:49 PM. EST January 09, 2017

It’s a topic of discussion among many – the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) – and what it would mean for people who currently use it. Dr. Nitin S. Damle, MACP President of the American College of Physicians and Bob Doherty, Senior Vice President if Governmental Affairs and Public Policy at the American College of Physicians, join us with what they know would happen if Obamacare was repealed and offer their prescription on what needs to be done in the healthcare system and the insurance market.

Contact Info:

www.ACPonline.org


