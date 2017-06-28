WKYC
Close

Orange is the New Black 6.28.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:51 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

LG & Netflix teams up to surprise serious TV watchers with a new TV and a chance to meet one of the stars from the Orange is the new black.

Contact Info:

www.seriouswatchers.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories